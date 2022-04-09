Search

11 Apr 2022

‘We’re one point closer’ – Forest Green boss Rob Edwards on Hartlepool draw

‘We’re one point closer’ – Forest Green boss Rob Edwards on Hartlepool draw

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

09 Apr 2022 7:25 PM

Measured Forest Green boss Rob Edwards is still taking it one game at a time after the League Two leaders were held to a 1-1 draw by a dogged Hartlepool.

Regan Hendry’s 53rd-minute strike put Rovers ahead but Omar Bogle equalised with 21 minutes to go.

Both sides had chances to win it in stoppage time with Pools substitute Joe Grey firing wide and Rovers’ Kasey McAteer missing a glorious chance at the other end.

The result left Rovers five points clear at the top of the table with six games to go, while they hold a 10-point advantage over fourth-placed Mansfield.

Edwards said: “After going 1-0 up and on the balance of play I’m disappointed, but the bottom line is we’re one point closer.

“We started the second half reasonably well and it was a fantastic goal from Regan Hendry.

“We didn’t deal well with the goal, it was a scruffy one to concede, but we had chances, one hit the woodwork and Kasey McAteer had a chance at the end.

“We had chances to win it, but seven points in a week is a good return.”

Captain Jamille Matt was forced off with a concussion in the first half, but Edwards provided a positive update.

“Jamma (Jamille) took a bang to the head and we followed precautions, but he’s OK,” the Rovers boss added.

And Edwards lauded the impact of Regan Hendry who came in for the injured Ben Stevenson.

“Regan was outstanding and took his chance well,” Edwards said.

“We’ve got good players to come in when players go out through injury.”

Hartlepool have won just one of their seven league games since their Papa John’s Trophy semi-final shoot-out defeat to League One Rotherham.

But boss Graeme Lee was happy with his side’s display.

“I’m pleased with our performance,” he said.

“Forest Green are top of the league and are the best team in the league so to get a point at a place like this is a decent result.

“I thought we reacted well after their goal and had a great chance to win it in stoppage time, but overall a point is a fair result.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media