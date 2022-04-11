Search

12 Apr 2022

Ireland wing Robert Baloucoune signs new three-year Ulster deal

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

11 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

Ireland wing Robert Baloucoune has agreed a three-year contract extension to keep him with Ulster until at least the summer of 2025.

The 24-year-old scored a hat-trick on Saturday to help his province defeat Toulouse 26-20 in the first leg of their Heineken Champions Cup last-16 tie.

He has won two caps for his country, including making a try-scoring debut against the United States last summer, and was a non-playing member of Andy Farrell’s squad for the recent Guinness Six Nations.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland told the club website: “Rob is an exceptional talent and it’s fantastic that a player of his calibre has committed their future to our province.

“Not only does he possess devastating pace, with the ability to score tries from anywhere, but he is also a superb defender, as he showcased against Toulouse.

“I’m looking forward to what Rob will deliver in the Ulster jersey over the coming seasons.”

Enniskillen-born Baloucoune broke into Ulster’s senior squad following a stint in the Ireland Sevens programme, making his provincial debut in October 2018.

He earned a development contract for the 2019-20 season before being upgraded to a senior deal the following year.

“I’m delighted to have extended my contract with Ulster for three more years,” he said.

“I’ve really enjoyed the journey so far alongside a great group of lads and I’m excited to be part of this team as we continue to grow together.”

