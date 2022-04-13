Search

14 Apr 2022

Exeter defender Jonathan Grounds in contention for return against Colchester

Exeter defender Jonathan Grounds in contention for return against Colchester

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Apr 2022 4:55 PM

Exeter could have Jonathan Grounds back for their Sky Bet League Two clash with Colchester on Good Friday.

Grounds has been out for over a month because of a calf injury but has resumed training and is pushing for selection.

Harry Kite and Sam Nombe are a little further away in their battle with respective groin and hamstring problems but are expected back soon.

Kyle Taylor, however, is out for the rest of the season due to a serious knee injury.

Tom Dallison and Owura Edwards are major doubts for Colchester following spells in the treatment room.

Dallison has a groin issue while Edwards is struggling with a knee problem.

Ryan Clampin is a long-term concern for interim head coach Wayne Brown because of the knee damage sustained in November.

“This game is brilliant because it always gives you an opportunity to put the wrongs right. We have an opportunity away to Exeter to do that,” Brown said in response to a 2-0 defeat by Stevenage.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media