14 Apr 2022

Danny Cowley waiting on Portsmouth trio ahead of Lincoln clash

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley will need to assess three players ahead of old club Lincoln making the trip to Fratton Park in Sky Bet League One on Good Friday.

Michael Jacobs (hamstring), Marcus Harness (knee) and Louis Thompson (hip) started the midweek win over Rotherham but were substituted due to minor issues.

Given the quick turnaround to Lincoln’s visit, Cowley may be forced to make changes despite Tuesday’s victory being their first in six matches.

Kieron Freeman (ankle), Reeco Hackett-Fairchild (knee) and Jayden Reid (knee) were already ruled out for 10th-placed Pompey, who look set to miss out on a play-off spot.

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton will also return to his old stomping ground and will likely be without captain Liam Bridcutt again.

Bridcutt sat out last weekend’s loss to Wigan with a thigh issue and is not expected to recover in time for the trip.

Arsenal loanee Brooke Norton-Cuffy also missed the defeat but could be back in contention after a slight knock.

Morgan Whittaker, on-loan from Swansea, is set to serve the final match of his three-game suspension while Cohen Bramall (hamstring) will be assessed for the 18th-placed Imps.

