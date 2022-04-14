Search

14 Apr 2022

Peterborough without Joe Ward for Blackburn clash

Peterborough will be without the suspended Joe Ward for their Sky Bet Championship clash with Blackburn.

Ward was sent off in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Bristol City and will now miss the visit of Rovers as Posh remain bottom of the table.

Defenders Dan Butler (ankle) and Nathan Thompson (shoulder), plus goalkeeper Steven Benda (finger) are still out.

Captain Oliver Norburn (knee) is out for the rest of the season but Joel Randall is back in training.

Blackburn sit two points outside the play-off places heading into the latest round of fixtures.

Tayo Edun could earn a recall after being an unused substitute in the 1-1 draw with Blackpool having returned from an ankle injury.

Reda Khadra and Ian Poveda are still absent for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Deyovaisio Zeefuik’s fitness issues since joining on loan from Hertha Berlin in January have limited the defender to just six appearances and he is unlikely to return at the Weston Homes Stadium.

