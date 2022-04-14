Sam Johnstone set to be dropped by West Brom for Blackpool clash

David Button is set to take the gloves from England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone for West Brom when Blackpool visit the Hawthorns on Good Friday.

Baggies boss Steve Bruce revealed on the eve of the clash that with Johnstone poised to leave the club in the summer when his contract expires, Button will be given the chance to impress.

Karlan Grant will be pushing for a start after featuring in the final half an hour of West Brom’s defeat against Stoke last weekend having overcome illness and a calf strain.

Defenders Darnell Furlong and Dara O’Shea could also be included from the off, but striker Daryl Dike (hamstring) remains sidelined and the game is likely to come too soon for midfielder Matty Phillips (foot).

Dan Grimshaw has returned to light training for Blackpool but will not be risked in the midlands.

The goalkeeper was knocked unconscious and taken to hospital during the defeat at Preston and Chris Maxwell, who stepped into the breach in last Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Blackburn, should feature again.

Defender Luke Garbutt is fit but has not featured in training this week because of illness.

Midfielder Kevin Stewart (quad) and Dujon Sterling (ankle) are progressing in their recoveries from injuries. Tangerines head coach Neil Critchley hopes Stewart will feature again this season.