Search

14 Apr 2022

Liam Manning may resist the temptation to change his line-up

Liam Manning may resist the temptation to change his line-up

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Apr 2022 7:25 PM

MK Dons boss Liam Manning might be tempted to name an unchanged side for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

The Dons are 15 games unbeaten – a run of form that has seen them climb into the top two in Sky Bet League One, although they could be displaced by the time they play with third-placed Rotherham taking on Ipswich earlier on Saturday.

Manning’s men came through last weekend’s draw at AFC Wimbledon unscathed so the  boss is unlikely to make too many changes.

Tennai Watson and Aden Baldwin are two definite absentees while Mohamed Eisa is pushing to start ahead of Connor Wickham.

Wednesday could welcome back Dennis Adeniran and Lewis Gibson from injury.

Adeniran was expected to miss the rest of the campaign after surgery on his hamstring at the start of the year but the midfielder could return as early as the trip to Stadium MK.

On-loan Everton defender Gibson’s stay in South Yorkshire has been persistently interrupted by injuries but, like Adeniran, he could be on the bench on Saturday.

Josh Windass remains absent as he is yet to come back to training but he could still feature this term.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media