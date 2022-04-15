Promotion-chasing Exeter cruise to victory over Colchester

Exeter took another step towards automatic promotion from Sky Bet League Two with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Colchester at a sun-drenched St James Park.

The first half-hour saw Exeter dominate possession but create nothing in the way of chances before they went ahead with their first attempt on 32 minutes.

Former Colchester man Jevani Brown played an inch-perfect pass into the path of Jack Sparkes and the Grecians academy graduate fired a low shot across goal and into the corner to send a sold-out crowd into a frenzy.

Archie Collins then struck the outside of the post from 20 yards as Exeter grew in confidence and held a narrow lead at the break.

The second half continued in the same vein, with Tim Dieng denied by a brilliant Shamal George save, and Exeter got their second on 63 minutes when Collins’ cross was knocked across goal by Matt Jay and Offrande Zanzala finished from close range.

Substitute John Akinde had the ball in the net for Colchester but was ruled offside, while Padraig Amond forced George into another fine save at the other end.