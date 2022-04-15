Search

15 Apr 2022

Promotion-chasing Exeter cruise to victory over Colchester

Promotion-chasing Exeter cruise to victory over Colchester

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

15 Apr 2022 4:25 PM

Exeter took another step towards automatic promotion from Sky Bet League Two with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Colchester at a sun-drenched St James Park.

The first half-hour saw Exeter dominate possession but create nothing in the way of chances before they went ahead with their first attempt on 32 minutes.

Former Colchester man Jevani Brown played an inch-perfect pass into the path of Jack Sparkes and the Grecians academy graduate fired a low shot across goal and into the corner to send a sold-out crowd into a frenzy.

Archie Collins then struck the outside of the post from 20 yards as Exeter grew in confidence and held a narrow lead at the break.

The second half continued in the same vein, with Tim Dieng denied by a brilliant Shamal George save, and Exeter got their second on 63 minutes when Collins’ cross was knocked across goal by Matt Jay and Offrande Zanzala finished from close range.

Substitute John Akinde had the ball in the net for Colchester but was ruled offside, while Padraig Amond forced George into another fine save at the other end.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media