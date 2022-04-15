Search

15 Apr 2022

Garath McCleary double sees Wycombe past fellow promotion-chasers Plymouth

Garath McCleary double sees Wycombe past fellow promotion-chasers Plymouth

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

15 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

Garath McCleary’s first-half double lifted Wycombe into the Sky Bet League One play-off places with a 2-0 victory over Plymouth at Adams Park.

The hosts made it nine games unbeaten and moved three points clear of seventh while Argyle, without top-scorer Ryan Hardie and captain Joe Edwards through injury, missed the chance to go third.

McCleary broke on the counter in the 14th minute, taking a couple of step-overs to get inside the box before arrowing the ball into the nearside top corner.

Jordan Garrick had a chance to equalise nine minutes later but his side-foot went inches wide.

Wycombe scored their second when Brandon Hanlan surged down the left and prodded the ball square to McCleary, who coolly rolled it under goalkeeper Michael Cooper for his 11th goal of the season.

The ball was in the Pilgrims’ net from a corner minutes later but referee Darren Drysdale spotted a foul on Cooper.

Steven Schumacher made two half-time changes but to little effect, with Hanlan missing two late chances and David Stockdale largely untroubled.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media