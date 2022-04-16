Search

16 Apr 2022

QPR boss Mark Warburton hoping for more of the same against Derby

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

16 Apr 2022 1:55 PM

QPR boss Mark Warburton will hope for more of the same as he sends his players into Sky Bet Championship battle with lowly Derby on Monday.

Rangers ended a run of five successive defeats with a hard-fought 2-2 draw at promotion-chasing Huddersfield on Friday, and need victories if they are to force their way into the play-off places.

Emergency signing Keiren Westwood returned from illness in that game after having to withdraw from the team following the warm-up at Preston last weekend and is expected to continue with senior keepers Jordan Archer, David Marshall and Seny Dieng all injured.

Yoann Barbet was also back from injury at the John Smith’s Stadium, where Ilias Chair capped an impressive display with his side’s second equaliser. Lee Wallace did not make it and remains a doubt, while Rob Dickie and Chris Willock will miss the rest of the season.

Derby boss Wayne Rooney will make a late check on midfielder Ravel Morrison ahead of the trip to the capital.

Morrison missed Friday’s 2-1 home victory over leaders Fulham through illness and is being assessed.

Fellow midfielder Max Bird, however, will sit it out once again as a result of the red card he picked up during the 1-0 win over Preston on April 2, while striker Colin Kazim-Richards is out for the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.

The Rams, who have been docked 21 points this season, are nine adrift of safety with four games remaining and have not won on the road since December.

