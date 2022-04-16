Search

16 Apr 2022

Nigel Pearson has options for Bristol City’s match against Sheffield United

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

16 Apr 2022 3:55 PM

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has no fresh selection problems ahead of Monday’s Sky Bet Championship fixture against Sheffield United.

The Robins emerged from Friday’s 1-0 win at Stoke unscathed with Pearson having used only two substitutes, and then only in the 89th minute as Han-Noah Massengo and Nahki Wells were sent on for Joe Williams and Antoine Semenyo.

George Tanner (hamstring), Callum O’Dowda (knee) and Andy King (also hamstring) are also closing in on returns.

However, defender Tomas Kalas is unlikely to play again this season after undergoing groin surgery.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has doubts over striker Oli McBurnie and midfielder John Fleck.

McBurnie was sent for an X-ray after limping off with a foot injury 55 minutes into Friday’s 2-1 home defeat by Reading and with Billy Sharp likely to be sidelined by a hamstring problem once again, Daniel Jebbison could be the Blades’ only fit frontman.

Fleck did not make the matchday squad as he battles a groin problem, and he continues to be assessed.

Chris Basham is back in training after a knee injury, but David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster and Jayden Bogle are still sidelined.

