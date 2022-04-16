Search

16 Apr 2022

Elliott Bennett an injury doubt as Shrewsbury play host to struggling Doncaster

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

16 Apr 2022 7:25 PM

Elliott Bennett is a doubt for Shrewsbury as they prepare to face Doncaster on Monday.

The right-sided midfielder was forced off in the 37th minute of Shrews’ 3-2 defeat to Sunderland on Friday and they are waiting to see the extent of his injury.

Defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell continues to be a doubt heading into the game as he recovers from a knee issue.

Midfielder David Davis remains on the sidelines with a long-term ankle problem.

Defender Kyle Knoyle returned for Doncaster in their 2-1 loss to Bolton on Friday when he played 90 minutes and could feature again.

Left-back Ben Jackson returned to the bench after a couple of games out and is in contention to feature.

Kieran Agard, Fejiri Okenabirhie and Tom Anderson will all miss the rest of the season.

Doncaster will be hoping for all three points in an attempt to keep themselves up but defeat could see them get relegated to League Two.

News

