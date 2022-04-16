Wimbledon boss Mark Bowen could freshen up attack as bid for survival continues

AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Bowen could freshen up his attack in a bid to keep their Sky Bet League One survival hopes alive against play-off contenders Wycombe.

A 3-1 defeat at relegated Crewe on Good Friday has left the Dons four points off safety with three games to play.

With 19-year-old forward Zach Robinson expected to miss the remainder of the campaign with a hamstring injury, on-loan Birmingham frontman Sam Cosgrove came into the side and scored the opening goal.

Derick Osei Yaw and Egli Kaja, both utilised from the bench against Crewe, are other options, but Aaron Cosgrave (facial injury) remains sidelined along with Aaron Pressley (hamstring), midfielder Luke McCormick (ankle) and defender Cheye Alexander (groin).

Wycombe sit fifth after their 2-0 win over top-six rivals Plymouth, where forward Brandon Hanlan replaced Anis Mehmeti (foot).

With midfielder Jack Young also in a protective boot, Wycombe recalled Olly Pendlebury from a loan spell at Vanarama National League side Woking and he should be involved in the squad once again.

Lewis Wing continues his three-match suspension following a red card in the draw at Gillingham, so Dominic Gape could again be drafted into the side.

Veteran David Wheeler is another option for Chairboys boss Gareth Ainsworth, but Curtis Thompson (knee) is a longer-term absentee.