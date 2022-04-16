Search

16 Apr 2022

Wimbledon boss Mark Bowen could freshen up attack as bid for survival continues

Wimbledon boss Mark Bowen could freshen up attack as bid for survival continues

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

16 Apr 2022 8:25 PM

AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Bowen could freshen up his attack in a bid to keep their Sky Bet League One survival hopes alive against play-off contenders Wycombe.

A 3-1 defeat at relegated Crewe on Good Friday has left the Dons four points off safety with three games to play.

With 19-year-old forward Zach Robinson expected to miss the remainder of the campaign with a hamstring injury, on-loan Birmingham frontman Sam Cosgrove came into the side and scored the opening goal.

Derick Osei Yaw and Egli Kaja, both utilised from the bench against Crewe, are other options, but Aaron Cosgrave (facial injury) remains sidelined along with Aaron Pressley (hamstring), midfielder Luke McCormick (ankle) and defender Cheye Alexander (groin).

Wycombe sit fifth after their 2-0 win over top-six rivals Plymouth, where forward Brandon Hanlan replaced Anis Mehmeti (foot).

With midfielder Jack Young also in a protective boot, Wycombe recalled Olly Pendlebury from a loan spell at Vanarama National League side Woking and he should be involved in the squad once again.

Lewis Wing continues his three-match suspension following a red card in the draw at Gillingham, so Dominic Gape could again be drafted into the side.

Veteran David Wheeler is another option for Chairboys boss Gareth Ainsworth, but Curtis Thompson (knee) is a longer-term absentee.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media