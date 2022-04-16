Search

16 Apr 2022

Ian Evatt could ring the changes as Bolton host Accrington

Ian Evatt could ring the changes as Bolton host Accrington

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

16 Apr 2022 8:55 PM

Bolton boss Ian Evatt is expected to again utilise his squad for the Sky Bet League One match against Accrington on Easter Monday.

George Thomason was drafted into midfield for a first start since January in the 2-1 win at Doncaster on Good Friday, which extended Bolton’s unbeaten run to five games.

Forward Amadou Bakayoko marked his return to the side with the opening goal against Rovers, but is being carefully managed while he fasts for Ramadan and was replaced for the final 25 minutes by Dion Charles.

Defender Declan John has been carrying a hamstring issue, but completed the full game on Friday. Midfielder Kyle Dempsey (hamstring) is nearing a return, but Kieran Lee (heel) and captain Ricardo Santos (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Accrington will check on midfielder Joe Pritchard ahead of the trip to the University of Bolton Stadium.

Good Friday was Pritchard’s first start since August following a long-term injury and he was taken off just before the hour mark.

Rosaire Longelo is ready to come back into the team after his appearance from the bench, while Jack Nolan offers another option.

Forward Korede Adedoyin is also pressing for a recall, but veteran midfielder Harry Pell (foot) remains a doubt having missed the past three games.

