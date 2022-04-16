Search

16 Apr 2022

Neil Harris monitoring Gillingham duo ahead of Fleetwood clash

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

16 Apr 2022 9:55 PM

Gillingham boss Neil Harris will check on a couple of players ahead of the Sky Bet League One match against fellow relegation battlers Fleetwood on Easter Monday.

Midfielders Olly Lee and Ben Reeves both had to come off after picking up minor knocks during the second half of the 2-2 draw at Cheltenham on Good Friday.

Daniel Phillips and left-back David Tutonda made substitute appearances following their return from injury problems, but Stuart O’Keefe (knee) was not fit enough to make the squad.

Josh Chambers is set to be available again after missing the Cheltenham game for personal reasons, while forwards Mustapha Carayol (hamstring), Alex MacDonald (knee) and midfielder Danny Lloyd (ACL) all continue their own recovery.

Fleetwood will have goalkeeper Alex Cairns back from suspension for the long trip to Kent.

Cairns was sent off for handling outside the box late on during the home defeat by Accrington, so Kieran O’Hara deputised against Oxford on Good Friday when Stanley went 3-0 down inside the first 16 minutes.

Striker Ged Garner missed the 3-2 loss with a hamstring injury, which head coach Stephen Crainey hopes will not rule him out for the final games of the campaign.

Veteran midfielder Anthony Pilkington has shrugged off a hamstring issue and played the final 20 minutes against Oxford, so should be in contention again along with Josh Harrop and forward Joe Garner.

