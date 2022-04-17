Search

17 Apr 2022

Joe Edwards set to miss out for Plymouth as they face play-off rivals Sunderland

Joe Edwards set to miss out for Plymouth as they face play-off rivals Sunderland

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

17 Apr 2022 3:55 PM

Joe Edwards and Ryan Hardie are unlikely to be involved when Plymouth host Sunderland in a clash between the two Sky Bet League One play-off hopefuls on Monday.

Captain Edwards missed the trip to Wycombe on Good Friday with an ankle issue, while top scorer Hardie has not played since the end of March due to a thigh injury.

Jordon Garrick will continue to deputise up front if Hardie is ruled out once again.

Brendan Galloway, James Bolton, Alfie Lewis and George Cooper all remain sidelined for the Pilgrims.

Sunderland are yet to make a call over whether Alex Pritchard will feature as they make the long trip to Home Park.

The midfielder has missed the Black Cats’ last two fixtures and manager Alex Neil has been waiting to see how the player holds up in training.

Goalkeeper Thorben Hoffmann and defender Callum Doyle missed the 3-2 win against Shrewsbury through illness, while forward Leon Dajaku has also been unwell recently.

Neil will be hoping the trio make a swift recovery ahead of the season run-in.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media