Joe Edwards set to miss out for Plymouth as they face play-off rivals Sunderland

Joe Edwards and Ryan Hardie are unlikely to be involved when Plymouth host Sunderland in a clash between the two Sky Bet League One play-off hopefuls on Monday.

Captain Edwards missed the trip to Wycombe on Good Friday with an ankle issue, while top scorer Hardie has not played since the end of March due to a thigh injury.

Jordon Garrick will continue to deputise up front if Hardie is ruled out once again.

Brendan Galloway, James Bolton, Alfie Lewis and George Cooper all remain sidelined for the Pilgrims.

Sunderland are yet to make a call over whether Alex Pritchard will feature as they make the long trip to Home Park.

The midfielder has missed the Black Cats’ last two fixtures and manager Alex Neil has been waiting to see how the player holds up in training.

Goalkeeper Thorben Hoffmann and defender Callum Doyle missed the 3-2 win against Shrewsbury through illness, while forward Leon Dajaku has also been unwell recently.

Neil will be hoping the trio make a swift recovery ahead of the season run-in.