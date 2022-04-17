Search

17 Apr 2022

Kieron Morris and Calum MacDonald suspended for Tranmere in Exeter clash

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

17 Apr 2022 5:25 PM

Tranmere will once again be without Calum MacDonald and Kieron Morris for the home Sky Bet League Two clash with Exeter.

The duo must serve the last game of three-match suspensions following straight red cards in the 2-2 draw against Carlisle.

Tom Davies was back in Rovers’ starting line-up at Bradford on Good Friday after illness and the defender should keep his place.

Forward Josh McPake was an unused substitute on his return from illness in that game and will hope to be involved.

Alex Hartridge is expected to miss out for Exeter.

The defender suffered a hamstring injury during the Grecians’ 2-0 win against Colchester on Good Friday, with Cheick Diabate coming on in his place.

Diabate or Jonathan Grounds – fit again following a calf issue – are the likely options to replace Hartridge.

Exeter, unbeaten in nine matches, would move top of the table if they win and Forest Green lose against Oldham.

