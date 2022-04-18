Ipswich have Cameron Burgess available after ban for visit of leaders Wigan

Ipswich have defender Cameron Burgess available again for the visit of Sky Bet League One leaders Wigan on Tuesday.

Burgess was sent off during Town’s 1-1 draw at Shrewsbury and served his one-game ban during Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Rotherham.

Kane Vincent-Young is nearing a first-team return having resumed training last week, but it remains to be seen when he will be fit enough to be included.

George Edmundson, Lee Evans, Kayden Jackson and Kyle Edwards remain on the long-term injury list.

Wigan manager Leam Richardson has no new injury concerns ahead of the trip to Portman Road as the promotion favourites look to get back to winning ways.

The Latics’ nine-game unbeaten league run was brought to an unlikely end by Cambridge on Saturday.

Richardson could choose to make changes following the 2-1 defeat but remains without three players.

Winger James McClean is ruled out with a knee injury, with Curtis Tilt (hamstring) and Tom Bayliss (groin) also on the sidelines.