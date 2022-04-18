Search

18 Apr 2022

Ipswich have Cameron Burgess available after ban for visit of leaders Wigan

Ipswich have Cameron Burgess available after ban for visit of leaders Wigan

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Apr 2022 2:55 PM

Ipswich have defender Cameron Burgess available again for the visit of Sky Bet League One leaders Wigan on Tuesday.

Burgess was sent off during Town’s 1-1 draw at Shrewsbury and served his one-game ban during Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Rotherham.

Kane Vincent-Young is nearing a first-team return having resumed training last week, but it remains to be seen when he will be fit enough to be included.

George Edmundson, Lee Evans, Kayden Jackson and Kyle Edwards remain on the long-term injury list.

Wigan manager Leam Richardson has no new injury concerns ahead of the trip to Portman Road as the promotion favourites look to get back to winning ways.

The Latics’ nine-game unbeaten league run was brought to an unlikely end by Cambridge on Saturday.

Richardson could choose to make changes following the 2-1 defeat but  remains without three players.

Winger James McClean is ruled out with a knee injury, with Curtis Tilt (hamstring) and Tom Bayliss (groin) also on the sidelines.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media