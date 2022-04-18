Search

18 Apr 2022

Forest Green beat Oldham to move within one point of promotion

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

Forest Green are on the cusp of promotion as first-half goals from Regan Hendry and Jamille Matt pushed Oldham deeper into the relegation mire.

Rob Edwards’ league leaders now require only a draw at Bristol Rovers on Saturday to confirm promotion to League One.

A high-octane opening saw Oldham keeper Danny Rogers suffer a heavy blow to his hand when going down bravely at the feet of Josh March inside the opening two minutes.

Hendry settled any promotion nerves for Rovers as his deflected strike from the edge of the box squirmed through the fingers of Rogers to had the league leaders an eighth-minute opener.

At the other end, Luke McGee denied Davis Keillor-Dunn with his feet.

Three minutes before the break Matt ended his 16-game run without a goal, the Rovers captain nodding in from a Nicky Cadden cross.

Matt should have made it 3-0 after Will Sutton squandered possession, but fluffed his lines with just Rogers to beat.

Oldham were handed a penalty lifeline with 11 minutes to go when Ebou Adams was adjudged to have fouled Jordan Clarke in the box but Christopher Missilou fired the ball over McGee’s bar.

John Sheridan’s Latics are now four points shy of safety with three games to go.

