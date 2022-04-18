Search

18 Apr 2022

Substitute Adebayo Akinfenwa heads Wycombe equaliser to earn point at Wimbledon

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

Adebayo Akinfenwa stepped off the bench to deny his old club a vital victory, as Wycombe  came away from Plough Lane with a 1-1 draw against AFC Wimbledon.

The Chairboys remain in the League One play-off places, but the Dons, who have not won in their last 25 games, have been pushed closer to relegation as they stayed four points adrift of safety.

Wimbledon were ahead after 21 minutes when Ayoub Assal cut the ball back for captain Alex Woodyard and his shot was diverted into the net by Jack Rudoni’s header.

Wycombe came very close to equalising in the 62nd minute when Akinfenwa headed Garath McCleary’s cross against the top of the bar.

Anthony Stewart then nodded Jordan Obita’s corner into the side netting before Akifenwa finally levelled it for the visitors with 10 minutes left when Sullay Kaikai’s cross give him a simple header at the back post.

The Chairboys pushed for a winner and came close to finding one when Nik Tzanev did well to push Kaikai’s low effort around the post.

