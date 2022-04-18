Search

19 Apr 2022

Ronnie O’Sullivan could be sanctioned after appearing to make lewd gesture

Ronnie O’Sullivan could be sanctioned after appearing to make lewd gesture

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Apr 2022 12:55 AM

Ronnie O’Sullivan could be sanctioned after appearing to make a lewd gesture at the World Snooker Championship.

O’Sullivan missed a black off the spot in the 13th frame of his 10-5 first-round victory over David Gilbert and appeared to make the gesture while walking back to his seat.

“We are aware of the incident and it has been referred to the WPBSA disciplinary committee,” a World Snooker Tour spokesperson told the PA news agency.

Six-time world champion O’Sullivan, 46, who will meet Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen next at the Crucible, faces a possible fine.

Allen criticised the quality of the table after grinding his way to a 10-6 opening-round success against Scott Donaldson.

Allen was far from his best in a scrappy encounter but built on a 5-4 first-session lead to secure his place in the last 16.

“I struggled a little bit with the table,” Allen told Eurosport. “It wasn’t the best I’ve ever played on. It actually got worse as the day went on.

“Me and Scott both had to speak to the ref to see if it was the same set of balls this evening because the table played completely different.

“It was tough. It doesn’t lend itself to the prettiest of snooker when you’re getting big bounces and scared of when it’s going to come.”

Allen extended his lead to 7-4 in the second session, but a missed red in the 12th frame cost him dear as Donaldson settled his nerves to reduce the deficit.

Donaldson won the next frame before the interval, but Allen eventually found some form to close out victory with the best snooker of the match.

Allen said: “To make it 2-2, I felt I got out of jail a little bit because he was by far the better player at that point.

“Scott was getting on top, real good safety and I had a lot of awkward shots. I was just hanging in there.

“I had to find a bit of form because I didn’t think I had much at the start.

“I controlled it from there, but there were still one or two mistakes which you can’t afford to be making.”

Former world champion Stuart Bingham compiled the biggest break of the tournament in establishing a 6-3 overnight lead against China’s Lyu Haotian.

Bingham, known as one of the game’s great break builders, produced a 140 clearance in the eighth frame.

The 2015 champion lost the first frame after running out of position on a 46 break.

Lyu, ranked 64 in the world, capitalised on Bingham missing a frame-winning blue, but was soon 2-1 down before replying with a break of 103 to level.

Bingham took control after the interval to take a four-frame lead before Lyu responded late on.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media