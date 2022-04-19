Search

19 Apr 2022

Ash Barty set for Icons Series golf event in US following retirement from tennis

Ash Barty set for Icons Series golf event in US following retirement from tennis

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Apr 2022 11:25 AM

Ash Barty is swapping her tennis racket for golf clubs to take part in the celebrity Icons Series event in the United States this summer.

The 25-year-old made the shock announcement that she was retiring last month, saying that after winning the Australian Open in January she no longer had the drive to keep competing.

The event at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey on June 30 and July 1 will pit teams representing the USA and the rest of the world against each other in a 10-hole team match-play format.

Joining Barty in the rest of the world team will be England football captain Harry Kane and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, while the USA line-up features boxing great Oscar De La Hoya and swimming superstar Michael Phelps.

Barty said in the Sydney Morning Herald: “I’m excited to be part of the Icons Series and I hope through my participation in the series that we can encourage more women and girls to participate in golf around the world.

“It’s such a unique opportunity to have fun, test yourself and compete against the world’s greatest athletes in a sport that we are all so passionate about.”

Barty is a talented all-round sportswoman and has twice won the ladies’ championship at the Brookwater golf club in Queensland, where her fiance Garry Kissick is a trainee professional.

She famously turned her hand to professional cricket during her first hiatus from tennis as a teenager, playing in the inaugural season of the Women’s Big Bash League for the Brisbane Heat.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media