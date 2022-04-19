Search

19 Apr 2022

Charlton beat Cambridge thanks to two heavily-deflected late goals

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Apr 2022 10:55 PM

Charlton struck two heavily-deflected late goals to secure a 2-0 win at Cambridge.

The Addicks had been dominating following half-time but relied on Ben Worman’s misfortune in the 73rd minute to open the scoring.

The dangerous Corey Blackett-Taylor cut inside from the left and saw his shot hit Worman and divert into the opposite corner.

It had taken a lot to finally beat league debutant goalkeeper Will Mannion, who had kept the visitors at bay prior to that.

Conor Washington made the points safe 10 minutes from time when Chuks Aneke’s shot from outside the box hit him on the head before flying past Mannion.

In the first half Jack Lankester saw an effort deflected narrowly wide of the far post for Cambridge, before he pulled the ball back for Worman to scoop a shot over.

After the break Jayden Stockley nodded Washington’s cross just wide from a central position.

Nineteen minutes from the end Washington forced Mannion into an important tip-over, but the visitors still had time to find the decisive goals.

