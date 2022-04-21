Defender Ryan Inniss back from ban as Charlton prepare to take on Shrewsbury

Charlton will have defender Ryan Inniss back from suspension for the penultimate match of the Sky Bet League One campaign against Shrewsbury.

Centre-back Inniss was shown a red card not long after coming on against AFC Wimbledon at the start of April, and so has served out a three-game ban.

Striker Chuks Aneke continued his comeback from a calf injury when he came on for the closing stages of the 2-0 win at Cambridge on Tuesday night, so should be involved again.

Centre-back Sam Lavelle (shoulder) and midfielder Scott Fraser (knee) remain sidelined, along with forward Elliot Lee and defender Ben Purrington.

Shrewsbury are again expected to be without experienced wing-back Elliott Bennett.

The 33-year-old had been in a protective boot after picking up an injury during the 3-2 defeat at Sunderland on Good Friday and the extent of the problem continues to be assessed.

Josh Daniels could retain his place after coming in to start the draw against Doncaster, when the Shrews let a 3-0 half-time lead slip.

Defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell is recovering from a knee issue, while midfielder David Davis (ankle) is a long-term absentee.