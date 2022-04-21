Search

21 Apr 2022

Ryan Lowe to check on the fitness of Preston duo Patrick Bauer and Ched Evans

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Apr 2022 10:25 PM

Preston boss Ryan Lowe will check on Patrick Bauer and Ched Evans ahead of Monday night’s Sky Bet Championship derby clash with Blackburn.

Defender Bauer was not risked in Tuesday night’s 3-0 defeat by leaders Fulham after travelling with a slight injury, while striker Evans had to come off after just 25 minutes with a recurrence of a toe injury, and both will be assessed.

Midfielder Alan Browne missed out once again at Craven Cottage with Ali McCann, who had replaced him against Millwall on Good Friday, stepping in.

Striker Emil Riis (hamstring) will also be assessed, while Ryan Ledson and Tom Barkhuizen are long-term absentees.

Blackburn, whose play-off hopes were dealt a blow by Monday’s 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Stoke, will have midfielder Tayo Edun available after suspension.

Edun was sent off during Friday’s 2-1 defeat at Peterborough and had to sit out against the Potters as a result.

Bradley Johnson made his first start since March on Monday, but Bradley Dack was an unused substitute as his wait for a place in the XI for the first time since March last year continued.

Rovers sit in eighth place in the table, three points adrift of sixth with three games remaining.

News

