Search

22 Apr 2022

Bradford without the suspended Paudie O’Connor for the visit of Scunthorpe

Bradford without the suspended Paudie O’Connor for the visit of Scunthorpe

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Apr 2022 3:55 PM

Bradford will be without the suspended Paudie O’Connor for the visit of Scunthorpe on Saturday.

The Bantams captain was given a second yellow card for a challenge on Noah Chilvers in the second half of their 3-0 defeat to Colchester on Monday.

Midfielder Levi Sutton returned from injury in that fixture and should line up once again.

Fellow midfielder Elliot Watt should return to the fold after he served his one-match ban for a red card against Tranmere on Good Friday.

Mason O’Malley could feature for Scunthorpe’s trip to the Utilita Energy Stadium.

The 20-year-old left-back has been named on the bench for the Iron’s last two games having recovered from a  hamstring injury and could have a part to play.

It remains unclear whether defender George Taft will come back into the squad as he nurses a stomach problem.

There have been four draws in the last five meetings between the two sides.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media