Bradford without the suspended Paudie O’Connor for the visit of Scunthorpe

Bradford will be without the suspended Paudie O’Connor for the visit of Scunthorpe on Saturday.

The Bantams captain was given a second yellow card for a challenge on Noah Chilvers in the second half of their 3-0 defeat to Colchester on Monday.

Midfielder Levi Sutton returned from injury in that fixture and should line up once again.

Fellow midfielder Elliot Watt should return to the fold after he served his one-match ban for a red card against Tranmere on Good Friday.

Mason O’Malley could feature for Scunthorpe’s trip to the Utilita Energy Stadium.

The 20-year-old left-back has been named on the bench for the Iron’s last two games having recovered from a hamstring injury and could have a part to play.

It remains unclear whether defender George Taft will come back into the squad as he nurses a stomach problem.

There have been four draws in the last five meetings between the two sides.