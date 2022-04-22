Search

22 Apr 2022

Burnley captain Ben Mee set to miss Wolves clash

Burnley captain Ben Mee set to miss Wolves clash

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Apr 2022 4:55 PM

Burnley look set to again be without captain Ben Mee as they continue their battle for Premier League survival against Wolves on Sunday.

Defender Mee, part of the club’s interim coaching staff, has not played since the start of March as he recovers from a knee problem and was again missing from the squad for Thursday night’s home win over Southampton.

Ashley Westwood’s campaign is over after a serious ankle injury suffered at West Ham, while Dutch defender Erik Pieters (knee) and Iceland midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) continue their own rehabilitation.

Wolves will be without three players.

Ruben Neves is back on the grass after a month out with a knee injury but is not ready yet, while Daniel Podence remains sidelined and has been joined by Max Kilman, who picked up a niggle in training.

Forward Raul Jimenez is available, though, after completing his two-match ban.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Taylor, Tarkowski, Roberts, Collins, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Cornet, Weghorst, Rodriguez, Hennessey, Lowton, Bardsley, Long, Stephens, Lennon, Barnes, Vydra, Costelloe.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Boly, Marcal, Semedo, Jonny, Mosquera, Gomes, Saiss, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Neto, Jimenez, Hoever, Trincao, Silva, Hwang, Chiquinho

