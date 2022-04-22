Joe Grayson could feature for Barrow when they host Sutton.
The defender was injured in the win at Forest Green but was able to start on the bench against Salford on Easter Monday, although he did not make an appearance.
Patrick Brough started in place of Grayson against the Ammies and could do so again for the U’s clash.
Barrow are currently 21st in League Two.
Sutton have been handed a boost with the return of two players for the trip to Cumbria.
Manager Matt Gray has Joe Kizzi and Will Randall in contention again after both missed the win against Newport on Monday with injury and illness respectively.
A late call will be made on captain Craig Eastmond after he came off with injury during the Exiles game.
Harry Beautyman will also be assessed ahead of the game.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.