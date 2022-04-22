Joe Grayson could feature for Barrow when they host Sutton.

The defender was injured in the win at Forest Green but was able to start on the bench against Salford on Easter Monday, although he did not make an appearance.

Patrick Brough started in place of Grayson against the Ammies and could do so again for the U’s clash.

Barrow are currently 21st in League Two.

Sutton have been handed a boost with the return of two players for the trip to Cumbria.

Manager Matt Gray has Joe Kizzi and Will Randall in contention again after both missed the win against Newport on Monday with injury and illness respectively.

A late call will be made on captain Craig Eastmond after he came off with injury during the Exiles game.

Harry Beautyman will also be assessed ahead of the game.