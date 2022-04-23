Search

23 Apr 2022

Chuks Aneke completes scoring as Charlton cruise past Shrewsbury

Chuks Aneke completes scoring as Charlton cruise past Shrewsbury

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

23 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

Charlton ran out comfortable winners at The Valley as they defeated Shrewsbury 2-0 in Sky Bet League One.

The first real chance of the game fell to Conor Washington in the 36th minute as he found space in the area to shoot, but his effort was well blocked by goalkeeper Marko Marosi.

A header from Alex Gilbey before the break was collected well by the Shrewsbury stopper.

The visitors almost took the lead three minutes after the restart with a fine double save by Craig MacGillivray: firstly from Ryan Bowman, then a follow-up from Joshua Daniels.

Washington avoided the offside trap in the 63rd minute and broke through on goal, but Marosi blocked his shot.

But the hosts went ahead a minute later when Jayden Stockley headed home from an Albie Morgan corner.

The home side put the game beyond reach in the 85th minute when substitute Chuks Aneke netted with his head. However, there was a six-minute stoppage before the free-kick was taken after an incident behind the goal.








