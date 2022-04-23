Search

23 Apr 2022

Jordan Obita nets winner as Wycombe edge out play-off rivals Sheffield Wednesday

Jordan Obita nets winner as Wycombe edge out play-off rivals Sheffield Wednesday

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

23 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

Wycombe kept themselves in the League One play-off places with a crucial 1-0 victory over fellow promotion hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday thanks to Jordan Obita’s second-half winner.

With one game of their season left, the Chairboys remain sixth in the table, one point ahead of the Owls, although Wednesday would go back into the top six should they win their game in hand, at Fleetwood, on Tuesday.

Wednesday started well, with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing firing a shot narrowly over, although visiting keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell was called upon to keep out a header from Sam Vokes.

Wycombe broke the deadlock after 62 minutes when Daryl Horgan was played in behind down the right and he squared it to give Obita a simple finish.

Chey Dunkley had a couple of good chances to equalise for the Owls, but turned Barry Bannan’s corner over before later heading wide after getting ahead of Wycombe goalkeeper David Stockdale.

Some great play down the left by Bannan led to one last big opportunity for the visitors, but Callum Paterson headed his cross over at the back post.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Louth Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media