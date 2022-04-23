Jordan Obita nets winner as Wycombe edge out play-off rivals Sheffield Wednesday

Wycombe kept themselves in the League One play-off places with a crucial 1-0 victory over fellow promotion hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday thanks to Jordan Obita’s second-half winner.

With one game of their season left, the Chairboys remain sixth in the table, one point ahead of the Owls, although Wednesday would go back into the top six should they win their game in hand, at Fleetwood, on Tuesday.

Wednesday started well, with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing firing a shot narrowly over, although visiting keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell was called upon to keep out a header from Sam Vokes.

Wycombe broke the deadlock after 62 minutes when Daryl Horgan was played in behind down the right and he squared it to give Obita a simple finish.

Chey Dunkley had a couple of good chances to equalise for the Owls, but turned Barry Bannan’s corner over before later heading wide after getting ahead of Wycombe goalkeeper David Stockdale.

Some great play down the left by Bannan led to one last big opportunity for the visitors, but Callum Paterson headed his cross over at the back post.