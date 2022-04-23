Search

Chesterfield leave it late to beat Dover

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

23 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

Chesterfield scored twice in the final eight minutes to boost their National League play-off hopes following a 3-2 home win over Dover.

Bottom club Dover hit the front after 14 minutes when Michael Gyasi had the beating of three players on the edge of the area before his effort deflected past Chesterfield goalkeeper Scott Loach.

The hosts drew level 10 minutes later, Saidou Khan slotting home following Manny Oyeleke’s defence-splitting through ball.

Already-relegated Dover regained the lead nine minutes from time with captain Jake Goodman converting from close range.

Their lead was short-lived, though, as Chesterfield equalised a minute later when Khan fired home from a tight angle to grab his second of the afternoon.

Chesterfield snatched victory with five minutes remaining, Jeff King curling his effort into the bottom corner from inside the area.

