Search

23 Apr 2022

Gareth Ainsworth sets sights on final push as Wycombe chase play-off spot

Gareth Ainsworth sets sights on final push as Wycombe chase play-off spot

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

23 Apr 2022 7:55 PM

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth is targeting one final hurdle when it comes to reaching the League One play-offs following his side’s critical victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

Jordan Obita’s goal means the Chairboys remain sixth, one point ahead of the Owls, who could leapfrog them on Tuesday night if they win their game in hand at Fleetwood.

Even if that happens, however, Wycombe will feel they have every chance of qualifying when they travel to Burton next week for their final regular-season fixture, with only one point currently separating fourth from seventh.

Ainsworth said: “I thought we edged it – it could have been a draw, easily.

“Sheffield Wednesday have come and they’re a Championship side, every player is Championship-quality in their team, so that makes that result so sweet for us.

“The table is absolutely mental – I can’t believe we’ve got 80 points and we are where we are.

“We’re going to have to go again next week and hope some favours are done midweek, what a mental league this is.

“I said judge us after 46 games, but you can start judging after 45 if you want because 80 points is phenomenal in this division, but we need that three points next Saturday to stay in these play-offs.

“If we don’t get in on 83 points, then I don’t know what more we could do.”

The closest either team came to scoring during a scrappy first half was when Wednesday’s Nathaniel Mendez-Laing fired a shot from outside the area narrowly over.

It was Wycombe who broke the deadlock after 62 minutes when Daryl Horgan was put through down the right and he rolled the ball across for Obita to tap into an empty net.

The Owls pressed for an equaliser, with Chey Dunkley missing two good chances before Callum Paterson headed a clear opportunity from Barry Bannan’s cross over the bar with five minutes left.

Wednesday boss Darren Moore said: “I thought today was a scrappy game.

“It was a percentage game, where we had to defend a lot of balls in the air – they make it difficult, they put it onto you.

“I said to the boys: ‘credit to you, you stuck at it,’ but there was one moment in the game where we just switched off on concentration.

“One moment, and it was probably the clearest chance in the game. It fell to them and they put the ball in the back of the net.

“After that, I didn’t feel that we really threatened enough to score the goal to get us back into the game.

“We huffed and puffed in the first half – we had the lion’s share [of possession], but we just failed to get that final touch in the final third.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Louth Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media