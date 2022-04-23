Search

Wrexham fail to capitalise on Stockport slip as Woking earn shock win

Wrexham’s hopes of catching National League leaders Stockport were dented as their 15-game unbeaten run ended in a 2-1 defeat to Woking.

The Dragons had received a huge pre-match boost as news filtered through of Stockport’s shock loss at Yeovil.

James Jones thudded a shot against the Woking crossbar before Wrexham struck moments before half-time, Liam McAlinden’s cross deflecting off the head of Tyreke Johnson for an unfortunate own goal.

Woking equalised after 64 minutes when Jordan Davies handled at the far post and Max Kretzschmar tucked away the penalty.

Jamar Loza struck the 86th-minute winner with a sweet first-time finish from substitute Jermaine Anderson’s defence-splitting pass.

Wrexham’s defeat leaves them seven points adrift of Stockport for the one automatic promotion place. Both sides have five games left to play.

