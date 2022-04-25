Search

25 Apr 2022

Ellis Harrison and Tom Clarke doubtful for Fleetwood

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Apr 2022 5:55 PM

Fleetwood boss Stephen Crainey has a doubt over striker Ellis Harrison ahead of Tuesday night’s crucial League One clash with promotion hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday.

Harrison limped off after only 19 minutes of Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with AFC Wimbledon to be replaced by Daniel Butterworth as the Cod Army dragged themselves out of the relegation zone on goal difference as a result of substitute Joe Garner’s late equaliser.

Fellow frontman Paddy Lane is still suspended after being sent off during the 0-0 draw at Gillingham on Easter Monday, although the injury with which he left the field on a stretcher after a challenge on the Gills’ Charlie Kelman, who also received a red card, is not as serious as was first feared.

Defender Tom Clarke has missed the last two games under concussion protocols and continues to be assessed, as does striker Ged Garner, who did not make the squad at the weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore could be boosted by the return of several players as the Owls attempt to climb back into the play-off places.

Defender Jack Hunt was rested for Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Wycombe and will return to contention for the trip to the Lancashire coast.

Everton’s Lewis Gibson could also make the squad after only missing out at the weekend under the five loans rule.

Striker Josh Windass, who has not played since February because of injury, is back in training and is another who may be included in the matchday party, as could midfielder Dennis Adeniran.

