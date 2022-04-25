Claudio Gomes a doubt for Barnsley as they prepare to host Blackpool

Claudio Gomes is doubtful for Barnsley as they prepare to host Blackpool.

The midfielder missed the Tykes’ loss to Huddersfield last Friday due to illness and he could be absent again.

Academy coach Martin Devaney takes charge for this clash after boss Poya Asbaghi departed the club by mutual consent following Barnsley’s relegation on Friday.

Michal Helik is still sidelined with an ankle injury.

Luke Garbutt could get some minutes for Blackpool as they travel to Oakwell.

The defender had been absent following a bout of illness and was able to start on the bench against Luton at the weekend but did not feature.

Gary Madine could also line up again after pairing with Jake Beesley up front against the Hatters and scoring the equalising penalty.

Full-backs Dujon Sterling (ankle) and Jordan Gabriel (hamstring) are still sidelined for the Seasiders while Kevin Stewart is doubtful with a thigh injury.