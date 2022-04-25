Search

25 Apr 2022

John Higgins thinks top trio can chalk up successes in their 50s

John Higgins thinks top trio can chalk up successes in their 50s

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Apr 2022 7:25 PM

John Higgins believes snooker’s famous ‘Class of 92’ can reign for at least another decade after joining Ronnie O’Sullivan and Mark Williams in the World Championship quarter-finals.

It marks the first time in 11 years that the trio, who began their professional careers together, have reached the last eight at the same time, and the 46-year-old Scot is convinced their sustained success is no coincidence.

After wrapping up a 13-7 win over Noppon Saengkham, Higgins said: “I think it’s incredible that it’s been 30 years and the three of us are better players than we’ve ever been.

“Mark has been playing incredibly and Ronnie is a tougher player to play against now that he’s scrapping for every frame, whereas before he’d maybe have thrown in the towel, which makes him undeniably the best player he’s ever been.”

Asked if Williams (47), O’Sullivan (46) and himself could go on to emulate Jimmy White, who is set to embark on his next season on the tour at the age of 60, Higgins added: “I don’t see any reason why not.

“Mark has already said he’s not going to retire, and Ronnie, who knows? Myself, yes, I probably could.”

Having done the damage in Sunday’s evening session when he won seven frames in a row, Higgins won the first upon the resumption to go one frame from victory before Saengkham staged a mini fightback.

The Thai player reduced the deficit to 12-6 then came agonisingly close to a maximum break, reaching 112 before hitting a tough last red into the jaws of the top pocket.

Stuart Bingham also missed out on a maximum as he stepped on the gas to sink Kyren Wilson 13-9 and join the celebrated trio in the last eight.

The 45-year-old sunk 13 reds and 12 blacks in the 18th frame before snookering himself on the black and running aground on 97.

Bingham, who nevertheless emerged from an 8-8 tie at the end of the second session to claim a comfortable win, admitted: “”It’s on my bucket list to do while I’m here.

“I’ll hopefully have another couple of chances in my next match. Before I retire I want to get one here, so I’ll keep trying.”

Bingham, who plays either Judd Trump or Anthony McGill in the last eight, paid tribute to the ‘Class of 92’ and explained why he believes them to be so unique.

“Steve Davis in the 1980s was all about the tactical percentages, then Stephen Hendry came along and blew everyone away,” said Bingham.

“The Class of 92 seems to be a bit of both – they can break-build and play safe. The kids who are coming through now, all they want to do is pot balls.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media