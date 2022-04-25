147 heaven – the World Championship’s maximum breaks

Neil Robertson’s 147 in the 19th frame of his second round match against Jack Lisowski was the 12th in World Championship history.
Here PA Media takes a look back at the previous maximum moments at the Crucible:
2022: Neil Robertson v Jack Lisowski, second round
2020: John Higgins v Kurt Maflin, second round, lost 13-11
2012: Stephen Hendry v Stuart Bingham, first round, won 10-4
2009: Stephen Hendry v Shaun Murphy, quarter-final, lost 13-11
2008: Ali Carter v Peter Ebdon, quarter-final, won 13-9
2008: Ronnie O’Sullivan v Mark Williams, second round, won 13-7
2005: Mark Williams v Robert Milkins first round, won 10-1
2003: Ronnie O’Sullivan v Marco Fu, first round, lost 10-6
1997: Ronnie O’Sullivan v Mick Price, first round, won 10-6
1995: Stephen Hendry v Jimmy White, semi-final, won 16-12
1992: Jimmy White v Tony Drago, first round, won 10-4
1983: Cliff Thorburn v Terry Griffiths, second round, won 13-12
