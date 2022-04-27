Search

27 Apr 2022

Bath prop Beno Obano: Rugby needs to open up more as a sport

Bath prop Beno Obano: Rugby needs to open up more as a sport

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

England prop turned director Beno Obano has urged rugby to become more open to projects such as his second documentary to help broaden its appeal.

Obano is following up his film debut ‘Everybody’s Game’, which looked at race and class in the game, with ‘Prep to Win: Harlequins’ based on the current Gallagher Premiership champions.

The three-part Prime Video project began with the intention of looking at the entire English league, only for the focus to narrow because of logistics and indifference among some clubs.

“In rugby, it can be difficult to do these sort of things, for people to open up doors. We need to open up more as a sport,” said Obano, speaking at the programme’s launch on Thursday.

“It was just a matter of time before someone wanted to do something like this, so we floated the idea out there.

“Some clubs came back to us and were really interested initially, but it just wasn’t possible. Harlequins were probably the most keen and obviously they are champions, so it worked well.


“It wasn’t about bringing it to a different audience, it was about putting what is already there on screen.

“Hopefully a new audience is a by-product of that because the idea was to make a good film that people enjoy. Hopefully, as a result of that, people will understand rugby a little bit better.”

Obano has been producing ‘Prep to Win’ while overcoming the second serious knee injury of his career and the 27-year-old loosehead hopes to return for his club Bath before the end of the season.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media