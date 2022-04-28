Search

28 Apr 2022

Carlisle to check on fitness of defender Dynel Simeu ahead of Stevenage fixture

Carlisle will check on defender Dynel Simeu ahead of the Sky Bet League Two match against Stevenage.

The Southampton loanee limped off early in the second half of last week’s defeat at Harrogate and continues to be assessed.

Forward Tobi Sho-Silva missed out after picking up a knee problem during training, so also faces a late fitness test.

Defender Morgan Feeney has been given the all clear following tests after recently suffering heart palpitations, but midfielder Jamie Devitt (hamstring) and captain Callum Guy (knee) are long-term absentees.

Stevenage boss Steve Evans could look to make changes in reaction to the defeat at Mansfield on Tuesday night.

Evans had kept faith with the starting XI from the win over Tranmere, which confirmed Boro’s place in the league for another campaign.

Veteran midfielder Chris Lines, forward James Daly and Bruno Andrade are all options having come off the bench during the second half against the Stags.

Midfielder Jake Reeves continues his recovery, having been sidelined since February with a broken arm.

