Matt Crooks back from suspension as Middlesbrough prepare to play host to Stoke

Matt Crooks is back available for Middlesbrough as they prepare to host Stoke.

The midfielder returns from a three-match suspension and is an option for Boro boss Chris Wilder.

Dael Fry could also be involved after making progress from a calf injury, while defender Grant Hall was able to start on the bench against Cardiff after returning from a hamstring problem.

Boro are sat just outside of the Championship play-off places in seventh.

Stoke assistant manager Dean Holden could make changes as the Potters travel to Teesside.

Holden revealed in his pre-match press conference that there are “one or two niggles” within the squad and he could tweak the side.

Nick Powell is edging closer to a return having played 45 minutes for the under-23 side and has been in training this week.

Defenders Liam Moore and Harry Souttar are sidelined with injury.