Matt Crooks back from suspension as Middlesbrough prepare to play host to Stoke

Matt Crooks is back available for Middlesbrough as they prepare to host Stoke.
The midfielder returns from a three-match suspension and is an option for Boro boss Chris Wilder.
Dael Fry could also be involved after making progress from a calf injury, while defender Grant Hall was able to start on the bench against Cardiff after returning from a hamstring problem.
Boro are sat just outside of the Championship play-off places in seventh.
Stoke assistant manager Dean Holden could make changes as the Potters travel to Teesside.
Holden revealed in his pre-match press conference that there are “one or two niggles” within the squad and he could tweak the side.
Nick Powell is edging closer to a return having played 45 minutes for the under-23 side and has been in training this week.
Defenders Liam Moore and Harry Souttar are sidelined with injury.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.