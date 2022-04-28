Plymouth captain Joe Edwards could return for final game against MK Dons

Plymouth captain Joe Edwards could be available for the final game of the season against MK Dons.

Edwards has missed the last three matches with an ankle injury suffered at Burton Albion earlier this month.

The 31-year-old worked with the club’s medical staff on Thursday and manager Steven Schumacher was hopeful of the defender taking part in full training on Friday.

Argyle will be without midfielder Panutche Camara for a second successive game due to the hamstring injury he picked up against Sunderland on Easter Monday.

MK Dons manager Liam Manning remains without a trio of players for the trip to Plymouth.

Striker Mo Eisa was ruled out for the rest of the season earlier this month after suffering a serious ankle injury against Sheffield Wednesday.

Tennai Watson and Jay Bird are also sidelined ahead of the final game of the regular season.

Connor Wickham has returned to training after missing the last two games and will be assessed before Manning names his squad.