29 Apr 2022

Injured MJ Williams ruled out of Bolton’s clash with Fleetwood

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Apr 2022 12:25 PM

MJ Williams will miss Bolton’s season finale against Fleetwood with a broken bone in his hand.

Williams was replaced at half-time in last weekend’s 2-1 win at Cheltenham, and boss Ian Evatt said he is now wearing a cast to rule him out of Saturday’s match.

Kyle Dempsey replaced Williams as he made his return following a hamstring injury.

Richard Santos, Kieran Lee, Josh Sheehan, Lloyd Isgrove and Andrew Tutte remain unavailable.

Fleetwood boss Stephen Crainey remains without a number of key players going into a match which will determine the Cod Army’s fate in the relegation battle.

Ellis Harrison missed the midweek defeat to Sheffield Wednesday after limping off against AFC Wimbledon last weekend, and Crainey said he did not expect the striker back.

Paddy Lane is still suspended after his red card on Easter Monday, while Crainey indicated that defender Tom Clarke and striker Ged Garner would miss out again.

Fleetwood go into the match outside the bottom three on goal difference alone, needing to equal or better Gillingham’s result in their match at home to Rotherham.

