Search

30 Apr 2022

Sunderland book play-off spot with win as Morecambe secure survival

Sunderland book play-off spot with win as Morecambe secure survival

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Apr 2022 3:55 PM

Sunderland booked their place in the play-offs with a 1-0 victory at Morecambe, who secured their Sky Bet League One safety.

The Black Cats took the points with the only goal of the game in the 10th minute through in-form forward Nathan Broadhead.

Morecambe lost the ball in midfield and the on-loan Everton striker took full advantage to run in on goal and slot the ball past goalkeeper Trevor Carson.

The home side enjoyed plenty of possession as they tried to claw their way back into the game, but the only other notable chance came for the visitors in the 67th minute when Patrick Roberts was played in by Alex Pritchard but Carson saved well at his near post.

Morecambe were denied a penalty late on when Aaron Wildig was bundled over in the box, but the Black Cats defended superbly to extend their season.

Defeats for Gillingham and Fleetwood meant Morecambe survived.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media