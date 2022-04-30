Sunderland book play-off spot with win as Morecambe secure survival

Sunderland booked their place in the play-offs with a 1-0 victory at Morecambe, who secured their Sky Bet League One safety.
The Black Cats took the points with the only goal of the game in the 10th minute through in-form forward Nathan Broadhead.
Morecambe lost the ball in midfield and the on-loan Everton striker took full advantage to run in on goal and slot the ball past goalkeeper Trevor Carson.
The home side enjoyed plenty of possession as they tried to claw their way back into the game, but the only other notable chance came for the visitors in the 67th minute when Patrick Roberts was played in by Alex Pritchard but Carson saved well at his near post.
Morecambe were denied a penalty late on when Aaron Wildig was bundled over in the box, but the Black Cats defended superbly to extend their season.
Defeats for Gillingham and Fleetwood meant Morecambe survived.
