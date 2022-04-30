Search

30 Apr 2022

Wycombe secure play-off place with win at Burton

Wycombe secure play-off place with win at Burton

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Apr 2022 3:55 PM

Wycombe sealed their place in the Sky Bet League One play-offs with a 2-1 final-day win at Burton as goals from Sam Vokes and Jordan Obita saw them over the line.

The Chairboys were sitting pretty in a top-six spot from early on with results elsewhere going their way, with closest rivals Plymouth losing at home to MK Dons meaning that just a point would suffice.

Vokes’ 16th goal of the season set the visitors on the way to three points and although Albion equalised through Gassan Ahadme, Obita’s close-range finish capped things off for Wycombe.

Vokes had already tested Matej Kovar at his near post from a low centre in the early stages but finally found the breakthrough two minutes before half-time.

The big Welsh striker got up well to glance home Joe Jacobson’s corner and further strengthen Wanderers’ grip on a play-off spot.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side looked in control in the second half but they were pegged back on 72 minutes when substitute Ahadme scored from close range just three minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Obita was then in the right place with five minutes to go, prodding home after substitute David Wheeler robbed Joe Powell inside his own box.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media