30 Apr 2022

Sunderland boss Alex Neil: We got the job done

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Apr 2022 4:55 PM

Alex Neil admitted it was a case of “job done” after Sunderland secured a play-off spot with a 1-0 win at Morecambe.

A goal from Nathan Broadhead earned the Black Cats the three points they needed to seal a place in the top seven in Sky Bet League One, while Morecambe survived the drop as both Gillingham and Fleetwood lost.

Neil claimed his side were far from their best in a nervy game of few chances, but did what they had to do to keep their promotion hopes alive.

“We didn’t play particularly well but the simple fact is we got the job done and we got it done comfortably,” Neil said.

“We had a couple of chances to add a second in the second half and there were a few counter-attacks that we should have taken more advantage from, but at the end of the day our keeper didn’t have a save to make and it was job done.

“It was understandable that the game wasn’t an open one as they were playing for their lives and we were fighting for the play-offs, but it was all about the result and making sure we were in the play-offs.”

Morecambe boss Derek Adams, who steered his side to safety after taking over from Stephen Robinson late in the season, said: “Although it wasn’t the result we wanted on the day, other scores went our way and we were able to stay in the division, which is what matters.

“We can celebrate tonight. It’s a bit difficult to celebrate avoiding relegation but we were in a difficult position when I came here.

“We’ve got through it though and it’s terrific that we’ve stayed up for the club and the fans and we can build on this.

“It has been a really difficult season for everyone involved with the club and I’m so pleased we’ll be playing League One football again next season.”

The visitors took the points with the only goal of the game in the 10th minute through the in-form Broadhead.

