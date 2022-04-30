Search

30 Apr 2022

Joe Riley and Lewis Alessandra hit Carlisle to victory over Stevenage

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

Carlisle won their last home game of the League Two season as they beat Stevenage 2-1 at Brunton Park.

Joe Riley and Lewis Alessandra did the damage within 11 second-half minutes and Boro were condemned to a second successive defeat despite Luke Norris’ late penalty.

The visitors came agonisingly close to opening the scoring early on as Luke Prosser’s header hit a post.

Down the other end, Brennan Dickenson could only head straight at Stevenage goalkeeper Christy Pym.

But the game sprung into life in the second half as the Cumbrians flew out of the blocks.

Riley beat his man on the edge of the box before firing his third goal of the season into the bottom corner in the 52nd minute.

The away side had a great chance to immediately equalise as Mark Howard did well to keep Ed Upson out.

Carlisle doubled their lead in the 63rd minute when substitute Alessandra poked home Jack Armer’s cross moments after coming on.

Norris’ 88th-minute penalty, after Scott Cuthbert went down in the box, gave the visitors a glimmer of hope but Carlisle held on.

News

