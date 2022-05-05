Search

05 May 2022

On this day in 2011: Sir Alastair Cook named England ODI captain

On this day in 2011: Sir Alastair Cook named England ODI captain

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 May 2022 7:25 AM

Sir Alastair Cook was named as England’s new one-day international captain on this day in 2011, with Stuart Broad taking charge of the Twenty20 side.

Cook replaced Andrew Strauss, who retired from one-day cricket, while Broad took over from Paul Collingwood.

Essex opener Cook had been England’s standout batter during their Ashes success over the winter.

However, he had not been included in the subsequent one-day series against Australia or the 2011 World Cup, where England suffered a 10-wicket defeat to hosts Sri Lanka in the quarter-finals, which proved Strauss’ last stand.

Cook, who later also succeeded Strauss as Test captain, helped guide England to the top of the world rankings in 2012, having himself scored three ODI centuries that year.

England also went on to reach the final of the 2013 Champions Trophy, where they were defeated by India at Edgbaston.

Cook, though, could not find a consistent winning formula in the 50-over format.

His individual form with the bat also came under scrutiny, having averaged just 27.52 in 20 ODI matches, as the England and Wales Cricket Board faced questions over Cook’s limited-overs role.

Following a 5-2 series defeat in Sri Lanka, Cook, having presided over 36 wins and 30 losses from 69 matches, was eventually replaced in December 2014 by Eoin Morgan, who also went on to become T20 captain after Broad.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media