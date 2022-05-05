Nathan Broadhead to be assessed ahead of Sunderland’s play-off clash with Owls

Sunderland boss Alex Neil plans to make a late call on the fitness of forward Nathan Broadhead for Friday night’s Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final first leg against Sheffield Wednesday.

Everton loanee Broadhead was forced off with a muscle problem in the Black Cats’ final regular-season game against Morecambe and is now in a race to be fit for the crucial match at the Stadium of Light.

Neil will be able to call on fellow forward Ross Stewart against the Owls after declaring him fit on Thursday.

Veteran Aiden McGeady returned to the Sunderland bench against Morecambe and may play a part over the two legs.

Barry Bannan is Sheffield Wednesday’s big injury concern after he suffered a hamstring injury in the home win over Portsmouth last weekend.

The Scot has been the Owls’ star performer this season and would be a huge miss if he is ruled out.

Defender Harlee Dean missed out on selection against Pompey and has now missed the last four games due to a calf problem.

Darren Moore’s team have suffered just one defeat in their last 11 matches ahead of the trip to Wearside.