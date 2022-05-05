Search

05 May 2022

Liam Ridehalgh to miss Bradford’s clash with Carlisle

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 May 2022 5:55 PM

Bradford will be without Liam Ridehalgh for their final game of the season against Carlisle.

The Bantams defender has been suffering from a groin issue recently and will undergo surgery, which brings his season to a premature end.

Winger Abo Eisa recently returned to training after recovering from a hamstring operation and he could feature under Mark Hughes for the first time.

Striker Lee Angol will hope to be involved after he signed a new one-year deal earlier this week.

Dynel Simeu could return for Carlisle.

The defender suffered an injury in the Cumbrians’ 3-0 defeat to Harrogate earlier this month and was an unused substitute last week against Stevenage, but he could return at the weekend.

Striker Lewis Alessandra could start after coming off the bench to score the Blues’ second goal in their 2-1 win over Stevenage last week.

Both sides are lingering in the bottom half and could make wholesale changes to their squads.

