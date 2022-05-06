Search

06 May 2022

Charlie Austin to leave QPR

Charlie Austin to leave QPR

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 May 2022 12:25 PM

Charlie Austin is one of six players who will leave QPR at the end of the season.

The striker penned a two-year contract last summer but the second year of that was dependent on appearance criteria that has not been met.

So the 32-year-old’s second spell at Loftus Road will end after Saturday’s curtain-closer at Swansea.

He has played 38 times this season, scoring seven goals in all competitions.

Dom Ball, Dillon Barnes, David Marshall, Lee Wallace and Keiren Westwood will also depart at the conclusion of their contracts.

However, Rangers, who are looking for a new manager following confirmation that Mark Warburton will also leave at the end of his contract this summer, are in discussions with Albert Adomah, Yoann Barbet, Moses Odubajo, Charlie Owens and Olamide Shodipo over new deals.

QPR chief executive Lee Hoos said on the club’s official website: “We would like to thank the departing players for their hard work and efforts during their time with the club.

“Charlie’s return to QPR, initially on loan, was the catalyst for an incredible turnaround in the club’s fortunes and we are incredibly grateful to him for his dedication and determination in helping us progress, both on and off the pitch.

“His leadership has been enormous for the development of the squad, while him being named the club’s men’s community champion demonstrates how much importance he placed on his role with the fans and in the local area.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media